Avista Corporation (AVA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Avista Corporation’s stock clocked out at $36.90, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $37.35. On the day, 1022890 shares were traded. AVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $38 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Kinney Scott J sold 1,229 shares for $40.33 per share. The transaction valued at 49,566 led to the insider holds 5,888 shares of the business.

Kinney Scott J bought 1,257 shares of AVA for $50,371 on Jun 15. The Vice President now owns 1,257 shares after completing the transaction at $40.08 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, KENSOK JAMES M, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 800 shares for $40.63 each. As a result, the insider received 32,504 and left with 16,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. As of this moment, Avista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVA has reached a high of $45.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVA traded 518.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 748.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.78, AVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 95.80% for AVA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $371.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.3M to a low estimate of $333.2M. As of the current estimate, Avista Corporation’s year-ago sales were $378.57M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.16M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.