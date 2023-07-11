Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $73.56

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed the day trading at $73.56 up 1.18% from the previous closing price of $72.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028858 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $91.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXSM traded about 915.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXSM traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 7.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.81% and a Short% of Float of 21.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.61 and -$4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.75 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $40.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.8M to a low estimate of $37.02M. As of the current estimate, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.82M, an estimated increase of 361.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.47M, an increase of 193.90% less than the figure of $361.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.75M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04M, up 372.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $603.28M and the low estimate is $303.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.