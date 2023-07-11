Ball Corporation (BALL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $56.03

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) closed the day trading at $56.03 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $57.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1594855 shares were traded. BALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BALL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $63 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when HAYES JOHN A sold 100,000 shares for $58.40 per share. The transaction valued at 5,840,173 led to the insider holds 480,552 shares of the business.

Fisher Daniel William bought 6,400 shares of BALL for $348,317 on Dec 05. The President & C.E.O. now owns 107,997 shares after completing the transaction at $54.42 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, NIEKAMP CYNTHIA A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $51.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,620 and bolstered with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALL now has a Market Capitalization of 17.62B and an Enterprise Value of 27.15B. As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $74.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BALL traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BALL traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 314.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.6M with a Short Ratio of 16.60M, compared to 16.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Dividends & Splits

BALL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.07. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.08B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Ball Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.97B and the low estimate is $15.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.