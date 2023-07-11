Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Records 0.59 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.8500 High

After finishing at $0.85 in the prior trading day, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) closed at $0.80, down -6.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0570 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594758 shares were traded. BXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BXRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 15, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 1,200 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,057 led to the insider holds 2,427 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.79M and an Enterprise Value of 7.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXRX has reached a high of $37.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3996.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BXRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 87.96k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.04 and a low estimate of -$2.04, while EPS last year was -$42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.1.