Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Stocks Hit Low of $30.06 Before Closing at $32.02

In the latest session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $32.02 up 5.12% from its previous closing price of $30.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433654 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Simon Amy sold 11,654 shares for $29.70 per share. The transaction valued at 346,115 led to the insider holds 69,308 shares of the business.

Evans John M. sold 6,493 shares of BEAM for $188,904 on Apr 04. The CEO now owns 1,117,979 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,186 shares for $29.09 each. As a result, the insider received 63,598 and left with 47,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEAM is 1.58, which has changed by -3,944.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEAM has traded an average of 814.27K shares per day and 704.17k over the past ten days. A total of 72.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 13.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.34% and a Short% of Float of 21.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.73, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$1.15 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.69 and -$6.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.6. EPS for the following year is -$5.93, with 15 analysts recommending between -$4.36 and -$7.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.65M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.05M, an increase of 127.30% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.92M, up 21.50% from the average estimate.