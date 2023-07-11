Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.90

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) closed the day trading at $0.90 down -19.64% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3258832 shares were traded. BTTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Granger Elder bought 600 shares for $0.87 per share. The transaction valued at 520 led to the insider holds 1,600 shares of the business.

PERRY DAVID P bought 4,969,697 shares of BTTX for $4,100,000 on Apr 10. The insider now owns 11,797,348 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Armanino Andrew J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 303,030 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 454,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTTX now has a Market Capitalization of 28.56M and an Enterprise Value of 37.03M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTTX has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2273.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTTX traded about 168.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTTX traded about 283.4k shares per day. A total of 23.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.34M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 54.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 154.64k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3M and the low estimate is $300k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,490.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.