B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, B&G Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.22, down -3.99% from its previous closing price of $13.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025008 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Greenberg Jordan E sold 13,000 shares for $13.45 per share. The transaction valued at 174,882 led to the insider holds 56,999 shares of the business.

Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares of BGS for $185,125 on Mar 10. The EVP OF FINANCE & CFO now owns 46,491 shares after completing the transaction at $14.81 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Wenner David L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $14.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 280,294 and bolstered with 760,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 954.63M and an Enterprise Value of 3.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $25.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BGS traded 759.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 661.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 10.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 22.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.33, BGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.30.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $471.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $463M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $478.96M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.57M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.