BHP Group Limited (BHP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $57.47

As of close of business last night, BHP Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $57.47, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $58.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2239821 shares were traded. BHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHP now has a Market Capitalization of 204.94B and an Enterprise Value of 209.56B. As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHP is 0.99, which has changed by 1,450.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHP traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.92M, compared to 7.45M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.65, BHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.94. The current Payout Ratio is 48.80% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1121:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.