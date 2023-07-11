Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $3.85 in the prior trading day, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) closed at $3.98, up 3.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166417 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Tomkiel Melissa M. sold 35,623 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 138,374 led to the insider holds 1,289,495 shares of the business.

Heyburn William A. sold 32,774 shares of BLDE for $127,307 on Jul 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,373,413 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Tomkiel Melissa M., who serves as the President and General Counsel of the company, sold 27,576 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider received 105,390 and left with 1,325,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDE now has a Market Capitalization of 291.21M and an Enterprise Value of 139.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8536.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 465.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $54.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.48M to a low estimate of $50.05M. As of the current estimate, Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.63M, an estimated increase of 52.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.31M, an increase of 52.30% less than the figure of $52.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $198.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.12M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.3M and the low estimate is $253.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.