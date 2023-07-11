Braze Inc. (BRZE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $41.72 in the prior trading day, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $42.68, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557998 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRZE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Kleeger Myles sold 68,503 shares for $41.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,810,742 led to the insider holds 198,126 shares of the business.

Thakker Dharmesh sold 26,037 shares of BRZE for $1,111,259 on Jul 05. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $42.68 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, FERNANDEZ PHILLIP M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $43.19 each. As a result, the insider received 64,785 and left with 11,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRZE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 967.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 843.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 4.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $108.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.13M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $444M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.43M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.27M and the low estimate is $530.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.