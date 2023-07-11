Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at $4.25 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166945 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Asher Jordan R sold 17,200 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 57,286 led to the insider holds 102,965 shares of the business.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of BKD for $154,415 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 401,291 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKD now has a Market Capitalization of 799.91M and an Enterprise Value of 5.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5537.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKD has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 874.79k over the past ten days. A total of 224.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.61% stake in the company. Shares short for BKD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.81M with a Short Ratio of 14.81M, compared to 12.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

Earnings Estimates

