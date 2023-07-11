Brookfield Corporation (BN) Records -0.58% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) was $32.41 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $32.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2293090 shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd. sold 3,781,561 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 219,330,538 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares of BN for $599,805 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 21,054,667 shares after completing the transaction at $11.94 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,744 shares for $11.96 each. As a result, the insider received 295,988 and left with 21,104,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 50.77B and an Enterprise Value of 256.38B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BN is 1.43, which has changed by -1,067.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $44.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.13.

Shares Statistics:

BN traded an average of 2.13M shares per day over the past three months and 2.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.67M with a Short Ratio of 15.67M, compared to 15.07M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, BN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 115.10% for BN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 11, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.87 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.56B to a low estimate of $30.56B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.44B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.44B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.28B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.48B and the low estimate is $122.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.