Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1400 Before Closing at $1.17

In the latest session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) closed at $1.17 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595261 shares were traded. CZOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cazoo Group Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on August 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $2.33 from $0.49 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZOO now has a Market Capitalization of 45.23M and an Enterprise Value of 562.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZOO has reached a high of $35.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8354.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CZOO has traded an average of 135.55K shares per day and 190k over the past ten days. A total of 38.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.21M. Insiders hold about 29.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CZOO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 755.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 920.06k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$6.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$4.45 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $830.33M, up 85.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.