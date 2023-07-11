Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $162.37 up 4.47% from its previous closing price of $155.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501185 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chart Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.94B and an Enterprise Value of 11.16B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLS has traded an average of 642.20K shares per day and 440.34k over the past ten days. A total of 41.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 6.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.72% and a Short% of Float of 21.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $5.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.3. EPS for the following year is $10.43, with 15 analysts recommending between $16.68 and $7.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $972.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $912.1M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.8M, an estimated increase of 140.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 133.40% less than the figure of $140.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $985M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 127.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.