Clene Inc. (CLNN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) closed at $0.81 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0155 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008545 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7966.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Stevens John Henry bought 316,455 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 253,164 led to the insider holds 800,204 shares of the business.

Etherington Robert Dee bought 25,000 shares of CLNN for $20,250 on Jun 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Mosca Alison, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,394,375 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,915,500 and bolstered with 3,238,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNN now has a Market Capitalization of 103.36M and an Enterprise Value of 117.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 172.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 213.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2081.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLNN traded on average about 427.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.56M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $120k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $60k. As of the current estimate, Clene Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35k, an estimated increase of 242.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $120k, a decrease of -31.00% less than the figure of $242.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473k, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.63M and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,525.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.