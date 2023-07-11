Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Records 2.22 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.5450 High

After finishing at $2.55 in the prior trading day, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed at $2.52, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2223684 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.48B and an Enterprise Value of 7.85B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIG is 0.78, which has changed by 3,056.99% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2074.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 467.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 1.58M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.01, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 39.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.46. The current Payout Ratio is 288.30% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 2014 when the company split stock in a 13076:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -81.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.