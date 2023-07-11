Consensus estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.48, down -4.82% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0241 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623390 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 812,500 led to the insider holds 1,250,000 shares of the business.

Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of TCRT for $487,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 114.51M and an Enterprise Value of 104.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7588.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCRT traded 551.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 568.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.58M with a Short Ratio of 25.58M, compared to 23.81M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.63% and a Short% of Float of 11.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.23.