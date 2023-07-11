Consensus estimates for The Gap Inc. (GPS) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, The Gap Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.07, up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9628670 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Barbeito Horacio sold 790 shares for $7.89 per share. The transaction valued at 6,232 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 22,918 shares of GPS for $201,268 on Mar 24. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 123,985 shares after completing the transaction at $8.78 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 3,457 shares for $9.59 each. As a result, the insider received 33,153 and left with 123,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 8.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $15.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPS traded 9.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 367.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.78M with a Short Ratio of 38.78M, compared to 31.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 24.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, GPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $14.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.