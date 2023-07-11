CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $13.61

As of close of business last night, CVB Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $13.61, up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $13.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026239 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVBF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B. As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVBF traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 9.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, CVBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 46.23% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $120.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.1M to a low estimate of $117.6M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $121.94M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.7M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $484.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $491.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.51M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $537.3M and the low estimate is $479.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.