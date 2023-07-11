Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.17, down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $29.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666587 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNLI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when SATO VICKI L sold 1,666 shares for $29.84 per share. The transaction valued at 49,709 led to the insider holds 134,703 shares of the business.

Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares of DNLI for $286,044 on May 15. The COFO and Secretary now owns 528,691 shares after completing the transaction at $28.60 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Watts Ryan J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,800 shares for $25.15 each. As a result, the insider received 623,720 and left with 2,239,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.99B and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNLI traded 773.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 612.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.73M, compared to 8.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.44, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$4.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $13.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.83M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.48M, an estimated decrease of -74.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.46M, down -33.60% from the average estimate.