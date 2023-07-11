Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $14.82 up 11.01% from its previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778929 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Domo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Daniel Daniel David III bought 26,400 shares for $13.54 per share. The transaction valued at 357,580 led to the insider holds 124,400 shares of the business.

Thayne Daren sold 6,892 shares of DOMO for $100,787 on Jun 21. The CTO & EVP Engineering now owns 397,907 shares after completing the transaction at $14.62 per share. On May 31, another insider, Daniel Daniel David III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,500 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 677,685 and bolstered with 98,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 529.23M and an Enterprise Value of 595.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $35.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOMO has traded an average of 519.71K shares per day and 362.8k over the past ten days. A total of 35.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.51M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

