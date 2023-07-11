Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $5.88 in the prior trading day, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed at $5.99, up 1.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013354 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UUUU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Moore Curtis sold 9,800 shares for $6.37 per share. The transaction valued at 62,436 led to the insider holds 82,978 shares of the business.

Moore Curtis sold 14,500 shares of UUUU for $100,050 on Jun 13. The Senior VP Marketing and now owns 92,778 shares after completing the transaction at $6.90 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Filas Barbara Appelin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 62,500 and left with 134,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UUUU now has a Market Capitalization of 949.39M and an Enterprise Value of 846.42M. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.56M with a Short Ratio of 22.56M, compared to 23.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.28% and a Short% of Float of 14.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52M, up 216.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78M and the low estimate is $58.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.