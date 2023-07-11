Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Shares Rise by 39.83% to Close at $3.23

As of close of business last night, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.23, up 39.83% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1963437 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bodmer Mark sold 22,571 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 3,201 led to the insider holds 262,557 shares of the business.

Bodmer Mark sold 68,014 shares of EVLO for $8,536 on May 08. The CSO, President of R&D now owns 285,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On May 08, another insider, McHale Duncan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 66,730 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 8,375 and left with 97,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 18.09M and an Enterprise Value of 41.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $65.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.8277.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVLO traded 576.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 661.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 89.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 178.4k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.6 and a low estimate of -$4, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.28, with high estimates of -$2.8 and low estimates of -$3.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.6 and -$15.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.78. EPS for the following year is -$9.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$6.8 and -$13.08.