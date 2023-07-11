Examining Desktop Metal Inc. (DM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) closed at $1.78 up 2.89% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1706596 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7224.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Desktop Metal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DUSSAULT SCOTT J sold 26,969 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 64,726 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares of DM for $19,235 on Aug 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,264,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,016 and bolstered with 20,258,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DM now has a Market Capitalization of 572.37M and an Enterprise Value of 559.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0110.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DM has traded an average of 3.98M shares per day and 2.65M over the past ten days. A total of 319.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.79M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 67.28M with a Short Ratio of 67.28M, compared to 72.75M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.92% and a Short% of Float of 24.19%.

Earnings Estimates

