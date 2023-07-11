Examining Rambus Inc. (RMBS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed at $61.56 up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $60.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914671 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rambus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Seraphin Luc sold 4,556 shares for $49.39 per share. The transaction valued at 225,017 led to the insider holds 255,332 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $599,752 on May 08. The President and CEO now owns 255,414 shares after completing the transaction at $47.98 per share. On May 01, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $44.83 each. As a result, the insider received 560,371 and left with 267,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.70B and an Enterprise Value of 6.44B. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RMBS is 1.29, which has changed by 19,175.36% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $68.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RMBS has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $133.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $114M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.2M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.14M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.79M, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.7M and the low estimate is $602M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.