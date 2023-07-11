Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $83.85 During Trading Session

After finishing at $80.88 in the prior trading day, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at $83.85, up 3.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708663 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 134.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Burkland Daniel P. sold 8,000 shares for $82.36 per share. The transaction valued at 658,865 led to the insider holds 109,875 shares of the business.

Burkland Michael sold 53,671 shares of FIVN for $4,293,680 on Jun 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 187,416 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Burkland Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 107,340 shares for $74.95 each. As a result, the insider received 8,045,139 and left with 235,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.97B and an Enterprise Value of 6.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -284.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVN is 0.79, which has changed by -948.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 828.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $214.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.86M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $913.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.