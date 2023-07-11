Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $41.48 During Trading Session

After finishing at $42.15 in the prior trading day, Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) closed at $41.48, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550173 shares were traded. FTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTS now has a Market Capitalization of 20.10B and an Enterprise Value of 43.12B. As of this moment, Fortis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTS has reached a high of $47.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 576.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 483.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.26M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.01% stake in the company. Shares short for FTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.05M, compared to 14.26M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FTS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 2.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 74.60% for FTS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $1.96B. As of the current estimate, Fortis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.98B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.26B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.