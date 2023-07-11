G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.40, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521223 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. sold 2,719 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 6,672 led to the insider holds 433,563 shares of the business.

MURDOCK TERRY L sold 1,361 shares of GTHX for $3,339 on Jul 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 70,078 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Malik Rajesh, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,361 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 3,339 and left with 136,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTHX now has a Market Capitalization of 123.99M and an Enterprise Value of 90.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5342.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTHX traded 798.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 609.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 3.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $7.46 and low estimates of $60.66.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Mutual Fund.