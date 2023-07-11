GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Stock Closes up 2.88% on Monday Trading

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed the day trading at $50.35 up 2.88% from the previous closing price of $48.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603140 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when McBride Michael Eugene sold 7,900 shares for $50.37 per share. The transaction valued at 397,903 led to the insider holds 823,898 shares of the business.

ROBINS BRIAN G sold 10,000 shares of GTLB for $510,675 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 520,134 shares after completing the transaction at $51.07 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Brown Dale R, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,680 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 134,000 and left with 16,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.69B and an Enterprise Value of 6.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTLB traded about 2.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTLB traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 151.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.12M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 9.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $129.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.92M to a low estimate of $129.15M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.04M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $732.44M and the low estimate is $674.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.