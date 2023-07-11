Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.45

As of close of business last night, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $3.45, up 3.92% from its previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13158426 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.10 from $2.55 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 13.41B and an Enterprise Value of 9.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRAB is 0.88, which has changed by 3,745.02% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0915.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRAB traded 16.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.58B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 105.7M with a Short Ratio of 105.70M, compared to 105.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $538.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $566.21M to a low estimate of $519.6M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $321M, an estimated increase of 67.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $576.37M, an increase of 50.90% less than the figure of $67.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 59.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.