HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) closed at $66.18 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $66.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477225 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HDB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 112.12B. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HDB traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Shares short for HDB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 3.25M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HDB is 0.70, which was 19.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

