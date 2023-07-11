High and low EPS estimates for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s current quarter

The price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed at $20.09 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $20.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559810 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.33B and an Enterprise Value of 9.64B. As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AU traded on average about 2.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 420.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.46M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 7.88M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AU is 0.47, which was 0.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.