HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) closed at $0.83 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594904 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOOK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Aldag Jorn bought 5,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 4,450 led to the insider holds 61,952 shares of the business.

Aldag Jorn bought 5,000 shares of HOOK for $4,456 on Jul 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 56,952 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Kandera Reinhard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,560 and bolstered with 28,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 64.18M and an Enterprise Value of -39.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1975, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0420.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOOK traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 616.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 720.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 314.93k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.75M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.25M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.54M and the low estimate is $9.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.