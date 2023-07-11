HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs HUYA

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340203 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 839.66M and an Enterprise Value of -507.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4629.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 249.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Shares short for HUYA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.63M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $270.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.91M to a low estimate of $269.53M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.13M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.79M, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.