I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO).

As of close of business last night, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.48, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $24.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525628 shares were traded. VECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Wilkerson Susan sold 2,163 shares for $24.18 per share. The transaction valued at 52,301 led to the insider holds 50,248 shares of the business.

Wilkerson Susan sold 2,200 shares of VECO for $46,750 on Feb 21. The SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE now owns 62,504 shares after completing the transaction at $21.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $26.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VECO traded 601.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 347.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.57% stake in the company. Shares short for VECO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 6.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 13.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $157.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160M to a low estimate of $155M. As of the current estimate, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.26M, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $646.14M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $689M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.