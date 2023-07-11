In spite of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRPT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) was $109.50 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $109.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181562 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares for $109.92 per share. The transaction valued at 94,311 led to the insider holds 6,387 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of SRPT for $5,963,124 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 108,178 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Chambers Michael Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,230 and bolstered with 51,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.20B and an Enterprise Value of 9.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $159.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.78.

Shares Statistics:

SRPT traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 3.75M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$2.29, while EPS last year was -$2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.52, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.63 and -$11.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.66. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.81 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.5M to a low estimate of $245.5M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.49M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.01M, an increase of 20.30% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $951.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.01M, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.