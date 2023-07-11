In What Direction Will The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (NYSE:BNS) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) closed at $47.84 in the last session, down -0.64% from day before closing price of $48.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900125 shares were traded. BNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNS now has a Market Capitalization of 57.30B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has reached a high of $63.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNS traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 31.87M with a Short Ratio of 31.87M, compared to 19.74M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BNS is 3.20, which was 4.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17. The current Payout Ratio is 81.00% for BNS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.13 and $5.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.39B to a low estimate of $6.15B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s year-ago sales were $5.85B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35B, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.23B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.61B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.54B and the low estimate is $25.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.