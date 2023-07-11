Infinera Corporation (INFN) Rise 4.53% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.85

The price of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) closed at $4.85 in the last session, up 4.53% from day before closing price of $4.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2146115 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when HEARD DAVID W bought 6,000 shares for $4.95 per share. The transaction valued at 29,686 led to the insider holds 744,943 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INFN is 1.44, which has changed by -1,431.10% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1756.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INFN traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.14% stake in the company. Shares short for INFN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 44.53M with a Short Ratio of 44.53M, compared to 38.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.74% and a Short% of Float of 26.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $375.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $371.62M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $357.99M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.42M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $442M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $419M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.