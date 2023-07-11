Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Decline -2.07% in Day Trading, Closes at $60.98

The price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed at $60.98 in the last session, down -2.07% from day before closing price of $62.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044854 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ITCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Hineline Lawrence J. sold 81,854 shares for $63.97 per share. The transaction valued at 5,236,329 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 10,000 shares of ITCI for $630,000 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 9,345 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Neumann Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 15,604 shares for $54.31 each. As a result, the insider received 847,380 and left with 45,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.85B and an Enterprise Value of 5.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.32.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITCI is 1.10, which has changed by 1,195.15% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $67.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ITCI traded on average about 730.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.56M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $106.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.95M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.58M, an estimated increase of 91.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.1M, an increase of 77.40% less than the figure of $91.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.14M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.31M, up 80.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.31M and the low estimate is $560.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.