Is this a Prime Time To acquire Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) stock

In the latest session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed at $5.82 up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857661 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Ellenbogen Michael sold 83,332 shares for $6.14 per share. The transaction valued at 511,658 led to the insider holds 2,557,226 shares of the business.

DeRosa Anthony John sold 10,000 shares of EVLV for $61,700 on Jun 15. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 38,832 shares after completing the transaction at $6.17 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, DeRosa Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.35 each. As a result, the insider received 63,500 and left with 38,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 863.86M and an Enterprise Value of 684.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVLV has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 146.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.90M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.78M, compared to 3.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.2M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 55.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.06M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $55.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.98M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.2M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.29M and the low estimate is $78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.