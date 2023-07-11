It’s an appealing income play to consider McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

As of close of business last night, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $83.32, down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $84.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1712014 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 177.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 39,906 shares for $90.02 per share. The transaction valued at 3,592,378 led to the insider holds 159,579 shares of the business.

MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of MKC for $375,000 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 38,137 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, MANGAN MICHAEL D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $82.00 each. As a result, the insider received 410,000 and left with 38,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKC now has a Market Capitalization of 22.36B and an Enterprise Value of 27.10B. As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $94.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKC traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 268.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 8.33M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, MKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 58.30% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.35B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.13B and the low estimate is $6.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.