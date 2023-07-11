It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) stock

The price of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) closed at $0.25 in the last session, down -11.86% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0338 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1722379 shares were traded. BJDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2422.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BJDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Fisher Kenneth R bought 20,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,600 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJDX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.14M and an Enterprise Value of -1.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJDX has reached a high of $1.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2511, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5116.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BJDX traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BJDX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 297.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 29.6k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.17.