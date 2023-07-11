KeyCorp (KEY) Records 22.31 million Shares Traded, Reaches $9.71 High

After finishing at $9.59 in the prior trading day, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed at $9.50, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22314623 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KEY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brady Amy G. sold 12,627 shares for $9.92 per share. The transaction valued at 125,260 led to the insider holds 94,106 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 12,388 shares of KEY for $125,243 on May 25. The Chief Information Officer now owns 106,733 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On May 03, another insider, Paine Andrew J III, who serves as the Head of Institutional Bank of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 733,500 and bolstered with 335,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.89B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KEY is 1.22, which has changed by -4,511.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 935.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 37.89M with a Short Ratio of 37.89M, compared to 36.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KEY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.82 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31. The current Payout Ratio is 44.50% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, a decrease of -10.60% less than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.