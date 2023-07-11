KLA Corporation (KLAC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) was $467.66 for the day, up 2.60% from the previous closing price of $455.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935506 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $469.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $456.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Lorig Brian sold 66 shares for $475.30 per share. The transaction valued at 31,370 led to the insider holds 23,231 shares of the business.

Lorig Brian sold 1,727 shares of KLAC for $733,975 on May 18. The Executive Vice President now owns 23,231 shares after completing the transaction at $425.00 per share. On May 16, another insider, Khan Ahmad A., who serves as the President, Semi Proc. Control of the company, sold 1,915 shares for $405.00 each. As a result, the insider received 775,575 and left with 55,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 64.16B and an Enterprise Value of 67.33B. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $488.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 437.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 385.59.

Shares Statistics:

KLAC traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 835.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.95, KLAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

