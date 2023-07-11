Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Shares Rise by 4.67% to Close at $10.19

As of close of business last night, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.19, up 4.67% from its previous closing price of $9.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566083 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 2,850 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 34,353 led to the insider holds 11,673,558 shares of the business.

Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 4,841 shares of LIND for $58,140 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 11,676,408 shares after completing the transaction at $12.01 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Lindblad Sven-Olof, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,585 shares for $12.09 each. As a result, the insider received 176,333 and left with 11,681,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIND now has a Market Capitalization of 542.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIND traded 386.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 447.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 6.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 18.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $114.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117M to a low estimate of $112.3M. As of the current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.91M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.05M, an increase of 56.00% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.5M, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $619M and the low estimate is $611.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.