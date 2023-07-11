Linde plc (LIN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Linde plc’s stock clocked out at $367.55, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $364.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292124 shares were traded. LIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $368.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $363.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $430.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Durbin Sean sold 1,966 shares for $373.46 per share. The transaction valued at 734,222 led to the insider holds 8,149 shares of the business.

Strauss David P sold 2,194 shares of LIN for $814,016 on May 15. The Executive VP, Chief HR Officer now owns 23,939 shares after completing the transaction at $371.02 per share. On May 01, another insider, ANGEL STEPHEN F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 45,309 shares for $372.35 each. As a result, the insider received 16,870,806 and left with 369,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIN now has a Market Capitalization of 179.95B and an Enterprise Value of 193.77B. As of this moment, Linde’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIN has reached a high of $383.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 366.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 335.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIN traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 491.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 488.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.78, LIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for LIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $3.4, while EPS last year was $3.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $3.68 and low estimates of $3.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.28 and $13.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.78. EPS for the following year is $15.03, with 25 analysts recommending between $15.53 and $14.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $8.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.96B to a low estimate of $8.4B. As of the current estimate, Linde plc’s year-ago sales were $8.46B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.02B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.56B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.36B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.09B and the low estimate is $34.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.