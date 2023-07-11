MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Records -0.36% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) was $247.20 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $248.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512994 shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $249.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $245.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MKTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when McPherson Kevin M sold 1,000 shares for $277.25 per share. The transaction valued at 277,250 led to the insider holds 70,899 shares of the business.

McPherson Kevin M sold 2,000 shares of MKTX for $548,000 on Jun 14. The Global Head of Sales now owns 71,899 shares after completing the transaction at $274.00 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pintoff Scott, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 250 shares for $358.80 each. As a result, the insider received 89,700 and left with 7,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.31B and an Enterprise Value of 9.02B. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $399.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 279.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 298.68.

Shares Statistics:

MKTX traded an average of 351.19K shares per day over the past three months and 363.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.82, MKTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $7.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $8.59, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.26 and $7.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.29M to a low estimate of $178.1M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.23M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.07M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.32M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $810.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $756.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $789.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.3M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $887.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.5M and the low estimate is $835.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.