MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) was $1087.15 for the day, down -5.78% from the previous closing price of $1153.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$66.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385328 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,109.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1,063.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MELI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1350 from $1680 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares for $1250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 187,500 led to the insider holds 200 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares of MELI for $189,750 on Mar 07. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 350 shares after completing the transaction at $1265.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Calemzuk Emiliano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150 shares for $1256.00 each. As a result, the insider received 188,400 and left with 115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MELI now has a Market Capitalization of 54.58B and an Enterprise Value of 56.89B. As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1365.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $615.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1,241.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1,085.54.

Shares Statistics:

MELI traded an average of 440.35K shares per day over the past three months and 602.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.25M. Insiders hold about 7.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 893.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 891.91k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.98, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $4.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.73 and $12.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.51. EPS for the following year is $24.37, with 17 analysts recommending between $31.21 and $11.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.09B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.54B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.89B and the low estimate is $14.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.