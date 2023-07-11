Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.31

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed the day trading at $1.31 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601257 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2901.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MREO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MREO now has a Market Capitalization of 163.73M and an Enterprise Value of 107.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2299, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9641.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MREO traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MREO traded about 893.82k shares per day. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 9.47M, compared to 5.16M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.