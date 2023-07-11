MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.07

As of close of business last night, MicroVision Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.07, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1872280 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9715.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MVIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVIS now has a Market Capitalization of 718.44M and an Enterprise Value of 666.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 633.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 608.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0981.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MVIS traded 5.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 46.92M with a Short Ratio of 46.92M, compared to 47.64M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.58% and a Short% of Float of 26.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Microvision, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $205.86, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $25.64.

